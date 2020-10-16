Overview of Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD

Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Maverick works at Focal Point Vision Correction in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Lens Fitting Services, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.