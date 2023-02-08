Overview of Dr. Kenneth Perego, MD

Dr. Kenneth Perego, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Avoyelles Hospital, Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Lasalle General Hospital, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Rapides Regional Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Perego works at Kenneth Perego in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.