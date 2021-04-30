See All Allergists & Immunologists in Cedar City, UT
Dr. Kenneth Pinna, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.3 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Pinna, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cedar City, UT. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Pinna works at Southwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Cedar City, UT with other offices in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar City/Cedar Ridge Family
    110 W 1325 N Ste 200, Cedar City, UT 84721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-1128
  2. 2
    340 Falcon Ridge Parkway
    515 S 300 E Ste 202, Saint George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-1128

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar City Hospital
  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Pinna, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568423879
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

