Dr. Kenneth Rappaport, DO
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Rappaport, DO
Dr. Kenneth Rappaport, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Thayer Kristine MD Office3401 Pga Blvd Ste 310, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
His staff is always courteous and efficient, and He is priceless! He truly cares about your whole body, mind and spirit.
About Dr. Kenneth Rappaport, DO
- Nephrology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1447210372
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- St Lukes Hosp
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rappaport accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappaport has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
