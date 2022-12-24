Overview

Dr. Kenneth Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Colorado



Dr. Smith works at Signature Orthopedics South County in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.