Dr. Wald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD
Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Wald works at
Dr. Wald's Office Locations
Retina Associates of New York140 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 772-0600
NYU Langone Eye Center222 E 41st St Fl 3, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-2573
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! He's knowledgeable, personable and professional. He also has an amazing team of assistants & technicians that always work with him who are equally amazing. He was referred to me by my regular eye doctor almost 2 years ago for a very sudden & frightening eye problem and I could not be more grateful for the continued care and treatment that i receive. ??
About Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700870904
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
