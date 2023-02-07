See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (20)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD

Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Wald works at Retina Associates Of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wald's Office Locations

    Retina Associates of New York
    140 E 80th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-0600
    NYU Langone Eye Center
    222 E 41st St Fl 3, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-2573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Retinopathy
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stye
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 07, 2023
    Wonderful doctor! He's knowledgeable, personable and professional. He also has an amazing team of assistants & technicians that always work with him who are equally amazing. He was referred to me by my regular eye doctor almost 2 years ago for a very sudden & frightening eye problem and I could not be more grateful for the continued care and treatment that i receive. ??
    Loret F — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700870904
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wald works at Retina Associates Of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Wald’s profile.

    Dr. Wald has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

