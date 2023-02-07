Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD

Dr. Kenneth Wald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Wald works at Retina Associates Of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.