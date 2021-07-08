Overview

Dr. Kenneth Zahka, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



Dr. Zahka works at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH and Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.