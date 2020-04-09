Dr. Kent Berkey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Berkey, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Berkey, MD
Dr. Kent Berkey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Berkey works at
Dr. Berkey's Office Locations
-
1
Adult Neurology Center PC1025 Jefferson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 229-6195
-
2
Washington Hospital155 Wilson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 229-6195
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Health System Greene
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkey?
The best doctor ever
About Dr. Kent Berkey, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396943742
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkey works at
Dr. Berkey has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.