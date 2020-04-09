Overview of Dr. Kent Berkey, MD

Dr. Kent Berkey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Berkey works at Adult Neurology Center PC in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.