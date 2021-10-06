Dr. Kent Burress, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Burress, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kent Burress, DPM
Dr. Kent Burress, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Burress works at
Dr. Burress' Office Locations
-
1
Burress & Serletic Podiatry1819 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burress?
Dr Burress’s care for his patients is firm and loving . His care for me was excellent.
About Dr. Kent Burress, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861474058
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burress has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burress works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burress.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.