Dr. Ta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Ta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kent Ta, MD
Dr. Kent Ta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Ta's Office Locations
Rheumatology1310 116th Ave Ne, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 453-0766
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ta is extremely thorough and attentive. He listens and communicates clearly his diagnoses recommendations for treatments. I am especially happy to have found him because my experience with another Rheumatologist just prior to Dr. Ta was the polar opposite -- totally inattentive and dismissive. I have only seen Dr. Ta three times, but each time I walked away feeling that Dr. Ta cared about why I came to see him and how he could help me.
About Dr. Kent Ta, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1508853003
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center, Seattle
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
