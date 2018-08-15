Dr. Ker Boyce IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyce IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ker Boyce IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Ker Boyce IV, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Boyce IV works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc205 PAGE RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5511
-
2
Sanford Office110 Fields Dr Ste A, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 777-9005
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyce IV?
I have had a pacemaker for 14 years which has been undeand have been monitoring its performance at the pacemaker lab, area of Dr. Boyce’s responsibility. As the battery life decreased a plan was set for replacement of the existing pacemaker. Dr. Boyce explained the the procedure very thoroughly and a date was set for implanting a new dual chamber pacemaker device. The procedure for replacement went very smoothly due to Dr. Boyce’s surgical skill.
About Dr. Ker Boyce IV, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1962441808
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyce IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyce IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyce IV works at
Dr. Boyce IV has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyce IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyce IV speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyce IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyce IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyce IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyce IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.