Dr. Keri Copponex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copponex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keri Copponex, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keri Copponex, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Copponex works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lafayette General Pinhook Pharmacy1000 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 703-3201
-
2
Ochsner Lafayette General Ortho Hosp2810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 703-3201
-
3
James L Boudreaux MD4212 W Congress St Ste 3100, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 703-3201
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Copponex?
About Dr. Keri Copponex, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1346564366
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copponex accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copponex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copponex works at
Dr. Copponex has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copponex on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Copponex. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copponex.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copponex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copponex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.