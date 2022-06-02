Dr. Kerri Kissell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Kissell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerri Kissell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenfield, IN.
Dr. Kissell works at
Locations
Hancock Endocrinology1 Memorial Sq Ste 305, Greenfield, IN 46140 Directions (317) 477-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Corning Hospital
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Went above and beyond to get proper care for me. Love her staff. Very quick to respond when I have questions/needs. Which was a lot at one point! Changed my life with my insulin pump ; )
About Dr. Kerri Kissell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1043354483
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Kissell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kissell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kissell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kissell has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kissell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kissell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.