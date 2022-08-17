Overview of Dr. Kerri Lee, DPM

Dr. Kerri Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainville, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Lee works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.