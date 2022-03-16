See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kerrie Spoonemore, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kerrie Spoonemore, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.

Dr. Spoonemore works at Seattle Skin & Laser in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seattle Skin and Laser
    3216 NE 45th Pl Ste 203, Seattle, WA 98105 (206) 525-1168

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Choice Health
    First Health
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    ODS Health Plan
    Premera Blue Cross
    Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 16, 2022
    Dr. Spoonemore is confident, intelligent, and gives honest, accurate care. She has no ulterior motives in her caregiving and has helped me immeasurably.
    NB — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kerrie Spoonemore, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063401305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Okla College Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerrie Spoonemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spoonemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spoonemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spoonemore works at Seattle Skin & Laser in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Spoonemore’s profile.

    Dr. Spoonemore has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spoonemore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Spoonemore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spoonemore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spoonemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spoonemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

