Dr. Kerrie Spoonemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spoonemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerrie Spoonemore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerrie Spoonemore, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.
Dr. Spoonemore works at
Locations
-
1
Seattle Skin and Laser3216 NE 45th Pl Ste 203, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 525-1168
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spoonemore?
Dr. Spoonemore is confident, intelligent, and gives honest, accurate care. She has no ulterior motives in her caregiving and has helped me immeasurably.
About Dr. Kerrie Spoonemore, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063401305
Education & Certifications
- University Okla College Med
- Virginia Mason MC
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spoonemore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spoonemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spoonemore works at
Dr. Spoonemore has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spoonemore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Spoonemore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spoonemore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spoonemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spoonemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.