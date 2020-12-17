Overview of Dr. Kerry Assil, MD

Dr. Kerry Assil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Assil works at Center for Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine Inc. in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Stye and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.