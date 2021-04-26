Dr. Chamberlain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerry Chamberlain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kerry Chamberlain, DO
Dr. Kerry Chamberlain, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Dr. Chamberlain's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Highland Ave100 Highland Ave N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 683-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamberlain?
Dr Chamberlain has been treating my husband for stage 3 Lung Cancer for 6 years. He and his team are amazing. He has always answered all our questions. We have never felt rushed in any of our appointments. He has put our minds at ease from day one. He truly cares about us.
About Dr. Kerry Chamberlain, DO
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1073502233
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Cincinnati College of Medicine
- Community General Osteopathic Hosp|Doctors Hospital North Core|Pinnacle Hlth/Comm Gen Osteo H|University Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlain accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Dr. Chamberlain has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamberlain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberlain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberlain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.