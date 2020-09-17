Overview of Dr. Kerry Owens, MD

Dr. Kerry Owens, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center and INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue.



Dr. Owens works at Kerry C Owens MD PC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.