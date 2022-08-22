Dr. Kerry Zang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerry Zang, DPM
Dr. Kerry Zang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Physician Group of Arizona Inc1620 S Stapley Dr Ste 132, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 834-8535
Comprehensive Interventional Care Centers Pllc - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste B300, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 954-0777
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Love Dr. Zang. He's very kind and professional and explains things thoroughly.
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Zang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zang.
