Overview of Dr. Ketan Desai, DO

Dr. Ketan Desai, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Piedmont Hospital in Austell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.