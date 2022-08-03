Dr. Keven Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keven Burns, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keven Burns, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Spine Institute of Arizona33300 N 32nd Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (602) 953-9500
SPINE INSTITUTE OF ARIZONA - Scottsdale9735 N 90TH PL, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 953-9500Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Spine Institute of Arizona - Prescott3655 CROSSINGS DR, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (602) 953-9500Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Spine Institute of Arizona - Glendale8801 W Union Hills Dr Bldg A, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (602) 953-9500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had spine surgery a year ago and I am pain free after many years. He is very kind and very attentive. I trust him completely because he is very straight forward and honest. I really can’t say enough about what a great surgeon and person he is. Thank you doesn’t seem like enough. I had a failed surgery years ago and he removed old hardware and replaced with new. I would recommend him to anyone with spine issues.
About Dr. Keven Burns, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
