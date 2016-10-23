Dr. Kevin Bryant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bryant, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Bryant, DPM
Dr. Kevin Bryant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bryant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bryant's Office Locations
-
1
Traverse City Orthopedics5246 N Royal Dr Ste A, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0957
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryant?
Was scheduled for surgery but his office called and said that I cannot make appointment with him no longer. Or have surgery with him. He seems to have just disappeared off the face of the Earth. No one can give you any answers to any of your questions or anything.Pretty $hit that Progressive Podiatry cannot give you the simplest answers so that you can move on.
About Dr. Kevin Bryant, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1285949925
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant works at
Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.