Dr. Kevin Carlile, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (100)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Carlile, MD

Dr. Kevin Carlile, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Carlile works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL and Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carlile's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roxbury Road Office
    324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoIllinois
    650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    OrthoIllinois
    1550 N Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Ankle Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • ECOH
    • First Choice Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Impressed with how professional and kind he was.
    — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Kevin Carlile, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942511076
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny U Hosp-Med Coll Penn (Drexel University College of Medicine)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGaw Med Ctr Of Nw Univ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Carlile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carlile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carlile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carlile has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

