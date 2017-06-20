Dr. Kevin Courtney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Courtney, MD
Dr. Kevin Courtney, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Duke University.
Dallas Office5939 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8600
Dfci44 Binney St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-7379
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr.Courtney knows his medicine and is so good at telling me what is going on with my treatment plan and what to expect. He is also a pleasure to talk to about your treatment strategy and Is not only a great doctor but a nice guy too. 5 stars all the way around
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Courtney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courtney has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courtney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Courtney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courtney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courtney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courtney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.