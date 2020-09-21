Dr. Kevin Coy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Coy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Coy, MD
Dr. Kevin Coy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Coy works at
Dr. Coy's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 250-2590Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Physician HealthCare Network
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coy?
Dr Coy is both competent and relatable.Shows concern for well being and quality of life.
About Dr. Kevin Coy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346230729
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center|Seton Med Center
- UF Health Shands Hospital
- Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coy works at
Dr. Coy has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coy speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Coy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.