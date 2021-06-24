Dr. Dehart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Dehart, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dehart, DO is a Dermatologist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Dehart works at
Locations
1
Pariser Dermatology Specialists Ltd510 Independence Pkwy Ste 600, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 622-8972
2
Pariser Dermatology Specialists1248 Perimeter Pkwy Ste 481, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 622-6315
3
Pariser Dermatology3907 Bridge Rd Ste 200, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 622-6315
4
Pariser Dermatology Specialists Ltd.6160 Kempsville Cir Ste 200A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 622-6315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeHart has been my dermatologist for several years and is very timely with his appointments, rarely if ever do I have to wait more than a few minutes beyond my scheduled appointment time, and he is thorough in his examinations. I am very satisfied with the results of his care in my situation.
About Dr. Kevin Dehart, DO
- Dermatology
- English, German
- 1528256872
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
