Dr. Kevin Dehart, DO

Dermatology
3.1 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Dehart, DO is a Dermatologist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Dehart works at Pariser Dermatology Specialists Ltd in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA, Suffolk, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pariser Dermatology Specialists Ltd
    510 Independence Pkwy Ste 600, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-8972
  2. 2
    Pariser Dermatology Specialists
    1248 Perimeter Pkwy Ste 481, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-6315
  3. 3
    Pariser Dermatology
    3907 Bridge Rd Ste 200, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-6315
  4. 4
    Pariser Dermatology Specialists Ltd.
    6160 Kempsville Cir Ste 200A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 622-6315

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Birthmark
Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Birthmark

Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Dr. DeHart has been my dermatologist for several years and is very timely with his appointments, rarely if ever do I have to wait more than a few minutes beyond my scheduled appointment time, and he is thorough in his examinations. I am very satisfied with the results of his care in my situation.
    Michael Payne — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Dehart, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English, German
    • 1528256872
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dehart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dehart has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

