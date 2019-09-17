See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Kevin Dolan, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kevin Dolan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Dolan works at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Linwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. David Goodman, MD
Dr. David Goodman, MD
5.0 (2)
Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary Medical Center
    1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 710-2196
  2. 2
    Ac Best Docs LLC
    1201 New Rd Ste 120, Linwood, NJ 08221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 566-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Steroid Injection
Spinal Nerve Block
Low Back Pain
Steroid Injection
Spinal Nerve Block

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 17, 2019
    I thought he was wonderful . Knowledgeable understanding empathetic . Plan on using him again
    Josie — Sep 17, 2019
    About Dr. Kevin Dolan, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396701645
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolan has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

