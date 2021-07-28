Dr. Kevin Ende, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ende is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Ende, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Ende, MD
Dr. Kevin Ende, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Ende works at
Dr. Ende's Office Locations
NJ Eye And Ear23 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 408-4441Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with dr ende and his staff. I went in for a consultation for a cyst I have . He is very professional and caring and so is his staff I am so glad I found them thanks for caring .
About Dr. Kevin Ende, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528285335
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University of Miami
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ende has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ende accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ende has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ende has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ende on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ende speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ende. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ende.
