Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Feber, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Comprehensive Urology31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 336-0123
Comprehensive Urology - A Division of Mhp2221 Livernois Rd Ste 103, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 988-4410
- 3 Huron Valley Dmc, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 519-0305
- 4 Saint John St, Detroit, MI 48210 Directions (248) 519-0305
- 5 William Beaumont Hosptial, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (248) 519-0305
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
This guy performed a circumcision correction on my 7 month old boy and I tell you NO ONE could have done a better job. He was very informative and shared what to expect before and after the surgery. We are so thankful for the great work he had done and we highly recommend him
- Pediatric Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Schneider Children's Hospital
- Beaumont Hosptial
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
