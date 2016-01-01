Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, MD is an Urology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Locations
-
1
Central Bucks Urology102 Progress Dr Ste 101, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzgerald?
About Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225033582
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Baylor Col of Med
- Dartmouth Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.