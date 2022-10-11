Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is a Dermatologist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.

Locations
Dr. Karl M Hogue1352 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (586) 573-4980
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I went in full of anxiety and the woman that checked me in, (Laura), was so kind and understanding. She was able to calm me down and made me feel more comfortable! It was such a good experience and the Dr was patient with me as well! Thank you sweet Laura for restoring my faith in people!!
About Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
- 1194740449
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Brown University Medical School

