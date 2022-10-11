Overview

Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is a Dermatologist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Gaffney works at Dr. Karl M Hogue in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.