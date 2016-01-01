Dr. Kevin Gallagher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gallagher, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Gallagher, DPM
Dr. Kevin Gallagher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in McMurray, PA.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations
Gallagher Podiatry3515 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (724) 941-4330Monday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Gallagher, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bethany College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.