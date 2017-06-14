See All Neurosurgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD

Neurosurgery
3.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD

Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Gibbons works at UB Neurosurgery in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Hydrocephalus and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD
Dr. Lilyana Angelov, MD
4.4 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Gibbons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaleida Health
    100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 218-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 103, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 218-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Hydrocephalus
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gibbons?

    Jun 14, 2017
    I saw Dr. Gibbons for neck pain and it turned into needing a full disc replacement between C4-C5. It has been about 1 month shy of a year since I've had the surgery and I could not be happier with his work. The scar, on the front/side of my neck, is barely visible and he was available at all times to answer my questions or concerns. I would absolutely recommend him to anytone.
    Buffalo, NY — Jun 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gibbons to family and friends

    Dr. Gibbons' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gibbons

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124097381
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Neurosurgery. SUNY. University at Buffalo
    Residency
    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibbons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibbons has seen patients for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Hydrocephalus and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibbons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibbons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Gibbons, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.