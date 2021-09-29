Dr. Kevin Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Glass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Glass, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Locations
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of NOVA - Prince William Office8650 Sudley Rd Ste 410, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-7788Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of NOVA - Fauquier Office382 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 349-8195Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Became a patient of Dr. Glass's during the height of the pandemic and the virtual appointments made things easy. He was able to diagnose a condition that the hospital didn't identify when I was rushed to the ER due to shortness of breath. I feel confident in the care that he provides.
About Dr. Kevin Glass, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Pittsburgh
- Critical Care Medicine
