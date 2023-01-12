Overview of Dr. Kevin Grant, MD

Dr. Kevin Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 64 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Grant works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.