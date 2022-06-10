Overview

Dr. Kevin Holder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.



Dr. Holder works at HCA Florida Capital Cardiology Specialists - Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.