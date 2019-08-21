Overview of Dr. Kevin Huang, MD

Dr. Kevin Huang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Whittier Internal Medicine and Nephrology Medical Group Inc. in Whittier, CA with other offices in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.