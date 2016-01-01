Overview of Dr. Kevin Kim, MD

Dr. Kevin Kim, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Mission Hope Medical Oncology - Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.