Overview of Dr. Kevin King, MD

Dr. Kevin King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. King works at Geneva Eye Clinic in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.