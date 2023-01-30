Dr. Kevin King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin King, MD
Dr. Kevin King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
-
1
Geneva Eye Clinic1000 Randall Rd Ste 100, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-1282
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Came in for an appointment and I was taken care of on time, Dr.King address the problem and took care of me in a very professional manner
About Dr. Kevin King, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386636538
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- MacNeal Hospital
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.