Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Kozara, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Rochester General Otolaryngology - Linden Oaks360 Linden Oaks Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 244-3510
Rochester Otolaryngology Group1800 English Rd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14616 Directions (585) 227-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctor Kozara was recommended to me by another doctor for a deviated septum. I also had him do a little rhinoplasty while I was under as my nose literally nerved to the left of you looked at me straight on. He also took some of the hook off my Italian nose. I told him I didn’t want a sloping ‘woman’s’ nose you can normally tell is a nose job. He was very thorough with me and what to expect afterwards. First week of recovery was the toughest only because I didn’t realize how packed nose was
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427102425
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Dr. Kozara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozara works at
Dr. Kozara has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.