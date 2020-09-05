Dr. McGrody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevin McGrody, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin McGrody, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ur Medicine Cardiology At Brighton140 Canal View Blvd Ste 102, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology At Penfield1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd Ste 200, Penfield, NY 14526 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology At Newark75 Sunset Dr Ste A, Newark, NY 14513 Directions (315) 331-4375
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Treated my husband for numerous years before he passed away. Always professional and took time to address all our concerns. Referred my husband to other doctors in this group whenever necessary over the years. Would highly recommend
About Dr. Kevin McGrody, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrody has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrody.
