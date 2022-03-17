Overview

Dr. Kevin Miller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Miller works at Endocrine Associates in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.