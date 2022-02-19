Overview

Dr. Kevin Moreman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Moreman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Duodenal Polypectomy and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.