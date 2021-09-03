Dr. Kevin O'Connell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O'Connell, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin O'Connell, MD
Dr. Kevin O'Connell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Wyoming County Community Hospital.
Dr. O'Connell's Office Locations
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-4210Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Wyoming County Hospital Specialty Clinic400 N Main St, Warsaw, NY 14569 Directions (585) 786-1555Monday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Wyoming County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu practitioner and my Cauliflower ear got way out of control. His staff (Vern) got me right in even though the appointment wasn't set up right. All in all the got my ear drained and told me if I ever have any issues to just come back and they'll get me right in. Vern was super nice and cool. He could tell I was a bit nervous and he chatted me up on common interests, and put my mind at ease.
About Dr. Kevin O'Connell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Naval Hospital
- Surgery-Naval Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
