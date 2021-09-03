Overview of Dr. Kevin O'Connell, MD

Dr. Kevin O'Connell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Wyoming County Community Hospital.



Dr. O'Connell works at Kaleida Health in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Warsaw, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.