Overview of Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD

Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Peltier works at Northern Virginia Orthopaedic Specialists in Manassas, VA with other offices in Haymarket, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.