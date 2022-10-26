Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peltier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD
Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Peltier's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Orthopaedic Specialists8644 Sudley Rd Ste 308, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-9070
Heathcote Health Center15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 334, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (703) 369-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Five Stars plus rating ! I had intense pain in my left shoulder which resulted from severe injuries to my shoulder incurred when I was a passenger in a high speed head on car crash when a careless driver crossed the median and hit us. Dr Peltier’s expert treatment eliminated this pain for me. Dr Peltier is THE best!
About Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1407823792
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Peltier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peltier accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Peltier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Peltier has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Peltier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peltier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peltier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.