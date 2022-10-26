See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Manassas, VA
Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Manassas, VA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD

Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Peltier works at Northern Virginia Orthopaedic Specialists in Manassas, VA with other offices in Haymarket, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peltier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Virginia Orthopaedic Specialists
    8644 Sudley Rd Ste 308, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 369-9070
  2. 2
    Heathcote Health Center
    15195 Heathcote Blvd Ste 334, Haymarket, VA 20169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 369-9070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Rotator Cuff Tear
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • 1407823792
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Peltier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peltier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peltier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peltier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peltier has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peltier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Peltier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peltier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peltier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peltier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

