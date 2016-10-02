Overview

Dr. Kevin Riess, MD is a Midwife in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia, Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora) and Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Riess works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Pillager, MN and Aurora, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.