Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
Dr. Kevin Short, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Short works at
Dr. Short's Office Locations
-
1
Allentown Family Foot Care2414 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 424-0337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Amerihealth
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Devon Health
- First Choice Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Spectrum Health
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think the procedure was very well done with confidence that allowed me to feel comfortable.
About Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English

Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Susquehanna University
231 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.
