Dr. Kevin Short, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (231)
Map Pin Small Allentown, PA
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Short, DPM

Dr. Kevin Short, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Short works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Short's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allentown Family Foot Care
    2414 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 424-0337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Conservative and Complex Management of Spinal Column Disorders Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Keryflex Nail Restoration Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Amerihealth
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Devon Health
    • First Choice Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Spectrum Health
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 231 ratings
    Patient Ratings (231)
    5 Star
    (227)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2023
    I think the procedure was very well done with confidence that allowed me to feel comfortable.
    James B. — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Kevin Short, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053673897
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • JFK Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Susquehanna University
    Undergraduate School

