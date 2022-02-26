Dr. Kevin Speer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Speer, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Speer, MD
Dr. Kevin Speer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, Nash General Hospital and Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Dr. Speer's Office Locations
Triangle Spine and Back Care Center Pllc3320 Wake Forest Rd Ste 430, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 256-1511
Southeastern Orthopedics Sports Medicine & Shoulder Center PA3404 Wake Forest Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 256-1511
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Nash General Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Speer has amazing bedside manner and he honestly cares about the well being of his patients. His nursing staff are some of the best I've experienced and he is the only doctor I'd ever go to for any shoulder issues.
About Dr. Kevin Speer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
