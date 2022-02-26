Overview of Dr. Kevin Speer, MD

Dr. Kevin Speer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, Nash General Hospital and Vidant Chowan Hospital.



Dr. Speer works at Southeastern Orthopedics Shoulder Center in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.