Overview of Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD

Dr. Kevin Sprague, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Sprague works at Beaumont Michigan Sleep Center in Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.