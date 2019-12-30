Dr. Kevin Tymitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tymitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Tymitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Tymitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Locations
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-3562
Th G LLC Mason-montgomery6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 204-6408
Helmut F Schellhas Inc3219 Clifton Ave Ste 225, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 227-3561
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tymitz helped me after a previous practice did a second rate job. He was very professional and kind and caring. His office staff was amazing as well. I have a renewed sense of hope and success after seeing Dr. Tymitz.
About Dr. Kevin Tymitz, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- General Surgery
